Dhoni Stuck Now, Should Have Retired After 2019 WC: Shoaib Akhtar

Dhoni, who has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semifinal in July, was preparing to make a much-anticipated comeback with the IPL, which is now unlikely to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If he had done well in the IPL, there was a possibility of him playing the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Akhtar believes Dhoni is now in a limbo but deserves a grand send-off despite the anti-climactic turn of events.