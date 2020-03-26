Dhoni Donates to Help 100 Poor Families During COVID-19 Lockdown

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni donated Rs 1 lakh on Thursday, 26 March, to help sustain 100 families in Pune amid the 21-day lockdown in country announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni donated the amount to Mukul Madhav Foundation, a public charitable trust in Pune, through a crowdfunding website called Ketto.

The funds will be used to provide relief kits in Pune to the daily-wage workers who have bore the brunt of COVID-19 lockdown. Dhoni’s donation will provide the families with relief kits to support them for 14 days during this lockdown.