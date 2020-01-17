Dhawan Hit on Rib-Cage, Won’t Take Field During Australia Innings
Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan joined the list of injured players after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting in the second ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot on Friday.
India put up 340/6 in 50 overs with Dhawan socring 96. He was well assisted by KL Rahul (80) and skipper Virat Kohli (78).
Dhawan was hit off the second delivery of the 10th over of the Indian innings. While he was in pain but he carried on and scored 96.
Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was earlier ruled out of the second ODI after suffering a concussion in the first match in Mumbai.
