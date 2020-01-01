Have to Be Selective or I Won’t Be Able to Survive: Deepak Chahar
Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar believes he has been playing "excess matches" in recent times because of which he has suffered from a stress fracture and that's why he needs to be "selective" in his approach in the near future.
He has been ruled out of action till April this year and will be missing the limited overs home series against Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa, as well as India's tour of New Zealand.
"The stress fracture in my back is mainly due to playing excess matches," Chahar told the Telegraph newspaper. "So I have to be a bit selective now. Else, I won't be able to survive."
The 27-year-old is now targeting to make a comeback at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) which is due to start in late March.
"As for the variations, I'll look to better my yorkers, which I think are already better now than how they used to be. Working on leg-cutters too," he added.
India will begin their campaign in 2020 with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka beginning Sunday in Guwahati before playing as many ODIs against Australia.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)