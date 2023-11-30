Deepak Chahar “Increasing Workload” Mantra To Play Test Cricket for India

India bowler Deepak Chahar, who got included in the Indian squad as a replacement for Mukesh Kumar in the ongoing T20I series against Australia, aspires to play Test cricket.

He said that he will be ready for red-ball action and break the perception that he is predominantly a white-ball bowler.

Deepak sustained a hamstring injury that sidelined him for six crucial games during the IPL 2023. He missed the entire 2022 IPL season due to a back injury, which also ruled him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Deepak believes “increasing workload if told early” will develop him as a red-ball cricketer who can swing as well as extract from the pitch when needed.