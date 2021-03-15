Debutant Ishan Kishan Took the Game Away With His Knock: Kohli

"Special mention to Ishan. I tried to do what I could but he just took the game away from the opposition. Quality innings on debut. We've seen him hit international fast bowlers for big sixes (in Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians). He knew he was hitting the ball well but he was calculated, not reckless. Today that counter-attacking innings of his and our partnership was something the team needed," said Kohli.

The India No. 3 said that the pitch was a bit better to bat in the second innings as the ball was gripping less. But he also felt that England bowled a bit too short.

"It did get a bit better to bat in the second innings. The ball gripped a bit less. Having said that, they bowled too short – it is probably not on, (especially) on that surface," he added.

He also praised Hardik Pandya for returning to bowling.

"Credit to Hardik that he is bowling at least three overs for us in every game. And for the next 6-8 months period, he has promised he is going to commit everything to being the all-rounder the team needs in all three formats... these kind of players are priceless."