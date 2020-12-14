Gill’s Debut? Saha Not Pant? Talking Points Ahead of Adelaide Test

Saha or Pant?

Wriddhiman Saha is no doubt the better gloveman in the conversation and also played a gritty knock in the first warm-up game to save India A from an embarrassing defeat.

On the other hand, Pant, who’s been out of form and low on confidence, got his mojo back with a brisk century in the second warm-up game.

An innings like Pant’s in a Test match can go a long way in helping turn the tide for his side but in the Day/Night Test, where the ball is expected to do more things than usual, but the likelihood is that Saha will get the nod.

Solid Middle Order

Through the course of both the warm-up games, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari have both dug in and batted long hours for their centuries.

Rahane and Vihari will no doubt be confident of their abilities going into Adelaide which augurs well for India. Cheteshwar Pujara also scored a half century and ground it out in the first warm-up game before being cleaned up by a peach by Michael Nesser for a duck in the second innings, a rarity.

Along with the three is Virat Kohli, who in his last appearance on the tour will no doubt look to make a big difference and help India start off well.