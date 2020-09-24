Kohli, Shastri, Clarke, Kumble Mourn Dean Jones’ Sudden Demise

Former Australian cricketer, commentator and coach Dean Jones has passed away in Mumbai, on Thursday, 24 September. The 59-year old suffered a heart attack.

Jones was in India with the host broadcaster ‘Star Sports’ for the Indian Premier League as part of their ‘Select Dugout’ panel.

He played in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and later went to do coaching stints with Islamabad United and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Jones was also part of commentary teams in Australia and India for several years now.

Cricketers, senior journalists, and experts have all been left shocked after the news of his passing and have shared their condolences for his family.