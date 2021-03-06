4th Test: Ashwin, Axar Strike Early; India in Command on Day 3

India, who began the day with a lead of 89 runs, had Sundar and Axar taking the attack to the spinners. The duo continued to frustrate England and went on to complete the second consecutive century partnership of the innings.

Sundar, who started the day with 60 to his name, got his first runs of the day with a six and a four of Dom Bess, which stretched India’s lead over 100, as England’s bowlers continued to feel the heat.

With India looking set for a bigger score than they eventually registered, Axar was runout in 113th over when he tried to steal a single to mid-on and was sent back.

Off the next over, Stokes packed off Ishant Sharma of the first delivery before wrapping up the innings with the wicket of Mohammed Siraj, also for a 0.

India, with four ducks in the line-up, were bowled out just before lunch with a healthy lead of 160. James Anderson picked 3 wickets while Stokes took 4 and Jack Leach had 2 to boast off.

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley took England safely to Lunch, playing out three overs before disaster struck right after the break.

R Ashwin dismissed Crawley, caught at slip by Ajinkya Rahane for 5, and then had Jonny Bairstow guiding it into the hands of Rohit Sharma at leg slip of the next delivery.

England captain Joe Root negotiated the hat-trick delivery as Sibley looked on from the other end. England at 10/2 were in quite spot of bother.