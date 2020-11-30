Injured Warner Out of 3rd ODI & T20 Series, Cummins Rested

The left-handed batsman scored half-centuries in both the ODIs and provided good start for Australia with 156 and 142-run opening partnerships with Australian captain Aaron Finch.

"Pat and Davie are critical to our plans for the Test series," head coach Justin Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat's case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer. The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs," he added.

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis had suffered a side strain in the first ODI because of which he couldn't take part in the second match. However, he continues to remain with the squad.

Australia have already won the ODI series and will look to go for a clean sweep when they take on the Men in Blue at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.