Dale Steyn in Talks for International Comeback, Targets T20 WC

He could not play in the 2019 World Cup despite being named in the squad due to the same injury.

The upcoming T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin in October in Australia.

Steyn has 696 international wickets from 262 matches across format.

"KG (Kagiso Rabada) is very young – to lead the attack at 24, and the next bowlers to come in are all younger than him, I think he needs somebody that's there that is experienced, to look around and he knows he's not only one there," Steyn said.

"So I'm putting my hand up for that and then I'll wait and see how selections goes. After the MSL (Mzansi Super League) that we played, there were a lot of players that come out – some fantastic bowlers.

"But the old guys still seem to do the trick – AB (de Villiers) was there, Imran Tahir was taking wickets, I was up in the wickets. Maybe we will get the nod, maybe we don't - but I'm putting my hand up," he added.

The limited-overs leg of England's tour of South Africa will comprise three ODIs and an equal number of T20 Internationals to be held from February 4 to 16.