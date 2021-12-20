CSA Announces Formal Inquiries Into Conduct Of Graeme Smith & Mark Boucher

During the course of the inquiry, the two legendary cricketers will continue to carry out their duties, CSA said.



"The formal inquiries will be conducted by independent legal professionals. Further details with regards to the inquiries will be announced in due course. Smith and Boucher remain in their positions and will continue to carry out their duties during the India tour."



The Ombudsman's SJN Report has made several "tentative findings" regarding allegations of discrimination and racism in South African cricket. However, since it is "not in a position to make definite findings", it has recommended that a further process be undertaken by CSA.