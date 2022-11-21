Cricket Australia's Rule Change Gives Warner Hope of Leadership Role Ban Revoke

While the playing ban on the stalwart was lifted after one year and he has made a strong comeback since, being part of several successful campaigns including the 2021 T20 World Cup victory in the UAE, the leadership ban continues to be in place.

Warner could take the opportunity presented by the amendment and get his leadership ban revoked, which could help him lead the national side or his Big Bash League (BBL) team in future.

A Cricket Australia (CA) statement said on Monday that, "CA has amended its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel after a review by the CA Head of Integrity. The CA Board requested a Code of Conduct review at its October board meeting. The recommendations from this review have been accepted and given formal approval.