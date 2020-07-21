Cricket Australia Official Describes Preparations for India’s Tour

"There's a huge amount at stake if we are unable to do that. Certainly the fact that the Adelaide Oval has a hotel... it does provide a facility not dissimilar to Old Trafford or Ageas Bowl where the hotels are integrated into venue," he added.

Hockley also opened up to the prospect of top Australian stars missing the start of their domestic season if it clashes with the IPL. Currently, there is no clarity with respect to the IPL schedule and Hockley stated wait and watch is the best approach for the time being.

"I think the BCCI have made no secrets that they are considering what that means for the IPL," Hockley said. "For us it's about getting a bit of an understanding and certainty around what that means.

"Clearly in a normal course, some of our best players are obviously top picks for those IPL teams. It's a bit premature to speculate on that.

"We need to understand what the plans are if any and once we understand that we will make decisions accordingly," he added.