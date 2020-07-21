Cricket Australia Official Describes Preparations for India’s Tour
Cricket Australia (CA) is focussed on India’s tour later this year and are preparing the Adelaide Oval.
Cricket Australia (CA) is working towards preparing Adelaide Oval in such a way that Australia and India cricketers get the best training facilities during the quarantine period before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year.
The four Tests of the much-anticipated series is to be played at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively starting December 3.
CA acting chief executive Nick Hockley stated that Adelaide Oval is similar to Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, where players can stay at an on-venue hotel and prepare themselves for the matches.
The travelling Indian team will have to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine period. Also, with the T20 World Cup getting postponed, it is likely that the IPL will be hosted in the same window. So the retuning Australian players, if any, will also have to follow quarantine protocols as well.
"The two-week quarantine is pretty well-defined," Hockley told reporters as per ESPNcricinfo. "What we are working on is making sure that even within that quarantine environment, the players have got the absolute best training facilities, so that their preparation for the matches is as optimal as it can possibly be. We'll obviously take the guidance of the health experts and the authorities.
"Whether it's a hotel on-site or hotels in close proximity to venues, it's certainly about creating that environment where we are minimising risk of infections and creating a biosecure environment is the absolute priority.
"There's a huge amount at stake if we are unable to do that. Certainly the fact that the Adelaide Oval has a hotel... it does provide a facility not dissimilar to Old Trafford or Ageas Bowl where the hotels are integrated into venue," he added.
Hockley also opened up to the prospect of top Australian stars missing the start of their domestic season if it clashes with the IPL. Currently, there is no clarity with respect to the IPL schedule and Hockley stated wait and watch is the best approach for the time being.
"I think the BCCI have made no secrets that they are considering what that means for the IPL," Hockley said. "For us it's about getting a bit of an understanding and certainty around what that means.
"Clearly in a normal course, some of our best players are obviously top picks for those IPL teams. It's a bit premature to speculate on that.
"We need to understand what the plans are if any and once we understand that we will make decisions accordingly," he added.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.