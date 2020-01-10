Contributing With Bat Crucial for Team: India’s Shardul Thakur
India seamer Shardul Thakur on Friday showed once again how potent he can be with the bat coming in at No 8.
The 28-year-old smashed 22 off 8 balls and his late burst with Manish Pandey helped India recover from a middle order collapse and post 201/6 in the third T20I against Sri Lanka here. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 123, thus losing the match by 78 runs.
"I believe I have the ability with the bat and I have been practicing hard. If I can contribute at number eight, it is always crucial for the team,” Thakur said.
Thakur then put in a shift with the ball and in the field. He ended the match with figures of 2/19 and was part of India's fine fielding effort which stifled Sri Lanka for runs.
Though Thakur has been part of the India squad for quite some time, he is now getting selected in the playing XI on a more consistent basis. However, Thakur said he never felt left out at any point.
"I have spent quite some time in the team ever since I broke into the side in 2016. I get a homely feeling and don't feel left out, so credit goes to the captain and the team management," he said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)