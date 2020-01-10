Contributing With Bat Crucial for Team: India’s Shardul Thakur

India seamer Shardul Thakur on Friday showed once again how potent he can be with the bat coming in at No 8.

The 28-year-old smashed 22 off 8 balls and his late burst with Manish Pandey helped India recover from a middle order collapse and post 201/6 in the third T20I against Sri Lanka here. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 123, thus losing the match by 78 runs.