Curious Case of Labuschange: From Concussion Sub to Batting Hero

But it was also an opportunity for the player who had averaged 65.53 for Glamorgan in the County Championship to step up and make a mark for himself. England set a 267-run target for the visitors who got off on a rocky start, losing both their openers in six overs for Labuschagne to step in.

The 25-year-old was welcomed by Archer with yet another short-pitched delivery, one that flew a bit too high, but at 89 mph, the message had been delivered. But, by the time the Labuschagne could interpret it, the next one thudded on his helmet.