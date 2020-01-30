Chris Gayle to Play in Everest Premier League of Nepal

Gayle is yet to officially announce his retirement from international cricket. He last played for West Indies in what was expected to be his farewell game in the third ODI in Port-of-Spain against India in August last year.

His last T20I was in March 2019 against England in Basseterre. He has not played a Test since 2014.

Gayle's last action in a franchise-based cricket was in Bangladesh Premier League for Chattogram Challengers early this month.