Pujara Has Now Played 28 Test Innings Without a Century 

And the last Test century Pujara scored in India was the 143 against Sri Lanka in November 2017 in Nagpur.

Of his 18 centuries, Pujara has scored 10 centuries in India and eight abroad.

Pujara seems to be particularly struggling against left-arm spinners. England's Jack Leach, for example, dismissed him for the fourth time out of six in the ongoing home four-match Test series, continuing right-handed batsman's troubles against the left-armers.

While his performance in Australia over the last two series has taken him to greater heights, the fact remains that he hasn't scored a hundred in India over the last three years. His highest has been 86 and he has averaged just under 35 over the last three-year period. He has averaged under 34 at the No.3 spot during the last three years in India.