CAC Pick Chetan Sharma, Mohanty, Kuruvilla as National Selectors
The trio will join Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh who were picked as selectors in March.
The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Thursday evening announced the names of the three new selectors for the Men’s selection committee, the board confirmed in a statement.
The CAC appointed Chetan Sharma, Abey Kuruvilla and Debashish Mohanty as the additions to the committee, making it an all-bowler line-up.
The newly appointed members join Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh to form a five-man committee, which will be chaired by Chetan Sharma.
Sharma represented India in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs during an 11-year-old international career, the highlight of which was his hat-trick in the 1987 World Cup.
The decision was taken after the CAC comprising Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik interviewed the candidates virtually on Thursday. They recommended Chetan Sharma for the chairman’s post based on his seniority, in terms of number of Tests played.
"The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches). The CAC [Cricket Advisory Commitee] will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI," the statement said.
The new selectors will be replacing Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjape, and Devang Gandhi, whose tenures ended in September this year, it was announced on Thursday.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.