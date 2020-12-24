CAC Pick Chetan Sharma, Mohanty, Kuruvilla as National Selectors

The decision was taken after the CAC comprising Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik interviewed the candidates virtually on Thursday. They recommended Chetan Sharma for the chairman’s post based on his seniority, in terms of number of Tests played.

"The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches). The CAC [Cricket Advisory Commitee] will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI," the statement said.

The new selectors will be replacing Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjape, and Devang Gandhi, whose tenures ended in September this year, it was announced on Thursday.