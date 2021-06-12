Sakariya Prepares for SL With Energy Development Programme

"The franchise was very supportive of that (training in Chennai) and arranged everything -- like my accommodation and travel -- so that I could become a better version of myself. For the last 15 days, I have had two intense training sessions every day, with a short break for lunch and rest," Sakariya was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

Sakariya, who hails from a village just 10 kilometres from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, said he would have been satisfied even if he were picked as a net bowler for the tour of Sri Lanka.

"I would have been happy just going to Sri Lanka as a net bowler, so this is a massive surprise. At the IPL, I thought I exceeded my own expectations. Initially, I thought I may have to wait for my turn at the Royals, but once I got into the camp, the kind of confidence and faith everyone showed in me, I got the vibes that I will start. So while it is a surprise to be picked for India, I am very much ready and confident with the way I have prepared."