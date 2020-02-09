Bushfire Bash: Tendulkar Joins Lara and Ponting in Signing Jerseys

The likes of Brian Lara and Brett Lee rolled back the years as the Bushfire Bash provided an opportunity for fans to witness a cricketing extravaganza at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday.

In what turned out to be a nail-biting encounter between two sides comprising former stars of the sport, Ponting XI edged out Gilchrist XI by one run. However, there was minimal tension both on and off the field as the cricketers had a gala time, both mesmerising the fans and reliving their time on the field over the years.