Brett Lee Tried Desperately to Revive Dean Jones: Report

When former Australia batsman Dean Jones collapsed in the lobby of a Mumbai hotel on Thursday, 24 September, his fellow Aussie and former Test speedster Brett Lee desperately tried to revive him, according to a newspaper report in Australia.

Jones, 59, died of a sudden cardiac arrest, according to a statement from STAR India, with which he was working as a commentator for the Indian Premier League.

"Daily Mail Australia understands Jones collapsed in the lobby of the hotel as he entered with former fast bowler Brett Lee, who desperately tried to revive him with CPR," wrote the newspaper on its website.

"According to close friends, Jones went for a run on Thursday morning before suffering the heart attack at lunchtime," it said.