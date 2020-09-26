Brett Lee Shares Video Taken a Few Days Before Dean Jones’ Death

Ex-Australia speedster Brett Lee has paid a rich tribute to Dean Jones, saying the former batsman was always a winner.

On Thursday, 24 September, Jones – who was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – died in a Mumbai hotel after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"I love this video of Dean Jones. Absolutely sums up who he was a person. Deano, myself and Scott Styris trying to keep busy a few days ago in lockdown. Life isn't fair sometimes. You always were a winner Deano. Miss you," Lee wrote on Friday along with a video he shared on Twitter in which he, Jones and Styris are seen playing golf in the hotel lobby.