Brad Hodge Asks BCCI to ‘Locate’ IPL Dues From 2011 Season

The right-handed Hodge played 14 matches for KTK, scoring 285 runs at an average of 35.63.

KTK franchise was terminated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after only one season in the IPL and could not participate from the 2012 season since the owners could not pay the 10 per cent bank guarantee element of the franchise fee.

KTK was bought for Rs. 1,550 crore. The owners had to pay Rs. 156 crore every year, i.e. 10 per cent amount as bank guarantee every year which they failed to.

Rendezvous Sports World, one of the co-owners of the franchise, took BCCI to the Bombay High Court contesting the termination. The court ordered BCCI to pay the franchise Rs 550 crore.