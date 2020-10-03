Warner Likely to Miss Big Bash League, Says Manager James Erskine

Australia’s opening batsman David Warner, who is currently plying his trade as the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is most likely to miss the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 season.

With the home series against Afghanistan and New Zealand getting postponed, the top Australian International players became available for 2-3 weeks of the latter part of the BBL action, which will start from December this year and go on until February 2021.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Warner’s manager, James Erskine said that Warner is most likely to spend time with his family after being in the bio-bubble for such a long time due to the COVID-19 playing protocols.

Warner was with the Australian team in England for the limited-overs tour in the latter half of August and came straight to take part in the IPL from there. With India’s tour of Australia scheduled in December-January, the fatigue of staying in the bubble for 5-6 months for the top Aussie stars might come into the picture.