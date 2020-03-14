BCCI Puts all Domestic Matches Including Irani Cup on Hold

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a list of domestic matches and tournaments that have been put on hold due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"In view of the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the BCCI on Saturday announced that all matches of the Irani Cup, Senior Women One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women One-Day Challenger, Women Under 19 One-Day knockout, Women's Under 19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Women Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Women Under 23 knockout, Women's Under 23 One-Day Challenger have been put on hold till further notice," the board said in the statement.