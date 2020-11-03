Is BCCI Boss Ganguly Not Updated on Rohit Sharma’s Recovery? 

Gupta, who has been raising conflict of interest issues with the BCCI Ombudsman for some time, attached with his email links/copies of the media reports, along with Ganguly's statements, as well as the statement of India coach Ravi Shastri, who had said that Sharma shouldn't rush in to play as he could be in danger of injuring himself again. Shastri quoted a medical report on Sharma.

"The supra raises austere question whether BCCI president is not having update on Shri Rohit Sharma Injury & also Indian Head Coach too (sic)?" Gupta wondered in his email addressed to the Apex Council members. "If Shri Rohit Sharma got fit in seven days from Indian team selection then on what basis Indian team physio gave his injury report to Indian selectors that he is not fit or selectors made blunder (sic)."