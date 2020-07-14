BCCI Appoints Hemang Amin as Interim CEO

With former CEO Rahul Johri's resignation being accepted and him being asked to leave via email, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to appoint Hemang Amin as the interim CEO of the board.

The board employees were informed about the arrangement on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, a functionary said that it was an apt move at this point in time as Amin has been one of the hardest workers in the BCCI in the last couple of years.