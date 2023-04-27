BCCI Announce Women's Team's New Contract Grades, No Mention of Salary Amount

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the annual player contracts of the India women's cricket team for the 2022-23 season.

While there was quite some movement within the 'grades' due to the retirement of legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, the most interesting factor of the announcement was that the board completely omitted mentioning how much players in each of the grades would earn!

When the men's team's contracts were announced on 26 March, it was specified that Grade A+ players would earn Rs 7 crore and subsequently players in the next three grades would make Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore. This component of the women's contract announcement has completely been left out, leaving everyone guessing as to how much our star women players will actually make.