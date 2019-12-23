BBL: Peter Siddle Treated for Bushfire Smoke Inhalation

Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle has received treatment for smoke inhalation after a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers was abandoned in Canberra at the weekend due to poor air quality caused by bushfire smoke.

Saturday's BBL clash at the Manuka Oval, which went ahead despite warnings of poor air quality, had to be abandoned when the field was enveloped in a thick pall of smoke. Only four more balls were required for a result when play was brought to a halt with Thunder being 40/1 in their chase of 162.