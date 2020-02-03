Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal Tunes Up for Test with Record Triple Ton

Tamim Iqbal warmed up for his Test comeback with a triple century Sunday - the highest first-class score ever recorded on Bangladeshi soil.

The left-hander became only the second Bangladeshi to score a triple ton while smashing an unbeaten 334 for East Zone against Central in the Bangladesh Cricket League.

He overtook former Under-19 teammate Roqibul Hasan's 313, before surpassing Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara's 319 - against Bangladesh in a Test match in 2014 - to also chalk up the highest individual innings in Bangladesh.

"This is really a special feeling. Everyone has a dream, but I never thought that it would come in this match," Tamim told reporters after his innings.