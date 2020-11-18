Babar Azam Leads the Way, Karachi Kings Crowned PSL Champions

Karachi Kings were crowned Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions after Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 49-ball 63 to help his team beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final here on Tuesday night.

This is the first PSL title for Karachi while Lahore haven't won it as yet in the five-year history of the tournament.

Chasing Lahore's 134 for seven wickets in 20 overs, Azam hammered seven boundaries on his way to 63 that helped his team clinch the match with eight balls to spare at the National Stadium here. Karachi finished at 135 for five wickets in 18.4 overs.