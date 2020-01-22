Australia to Host Indoor Cricket World Cup in Melbourne

Australia is set to host the 11th edition of the Indoor Cricket World Cup from October 10 to 17.

The tournament will be held at the state-of-the-art indoor cricket venues in Melbourne — Casey Stadium and CitiPower Centre, the World Indoor Cricket Federation announced.

Last held in Dubai in 2017, Australia are the reigning men's and women's champions and the hosts will aim to continue the run of never losing a World Cup in either division in the 25-year history of the tournament.