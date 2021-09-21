Australia Women Register 25th Consecutive ODI Win; Hand India 9-Wicket Defeat

Captain Mithali Raj (61 off 107) recorded her fifth consecutive half-century while the likes of debutants Yastika Bhatia (35 off 51), Richa Ghosh (32 not out off 29) and Jhulan Goswami (20 off 24) made handy contributions to the cause.

Australia chased down the target at a canter, with 9 overs to go, as India’s bowling lacked the wherewithal to trouble.

After a quiet start of 30 runs in eight overs, Alyssa Healy (77 off 77) and Rachael Haynes (93 not out off 100) decided to go through the gears, putting the result beyond doubt.

Healy was the aggressor in their 126-run stand with her dominating knock comprising eight fours and two sixes. However, she could not finish things off and was caught at mid off while trying to hit Poonam Yadav.

Haynes and Meg Lanning (53 not out off 69) then shared a 101-run stand to take the hosts over the line.