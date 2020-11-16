Cummins Unsure About Playing White-ball Series Before India Tests

Australia’s pace ace Pat Cummins is hoping that the pitches for the upcoming series against India will have a "bit more bounce and pace" so that it helps the home team’s bowlers.

"Hopefully the (pitch) conditions will be what we as Aussies are accustomed to," Cummins said on Monday, 16 November, as per cricket.com.au.

"Hopefully they've got a bit more bounce and pace than you would a place like India so that home advantage might come into it," he added.

Cummins, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, said that being a part of the bio-secure bubble has benefited him ahead of the much-anticipated clash against India.