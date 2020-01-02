Aus, NZ Cricketers to Pay Tribute to Australian Firefighters

"Like rain, the rules are in place to add time, to suspend play (for Tests). But what we're finding is it (smoke) comes in quick but also goes quick," Cricket Australia's head of operations Peter Roach told cricket.com.au.

"It's unlikely, we believe, it'll be there for a full day,” he said.

"We might see some challenges across that day, but we'll play it like rain or adverse weather. Time can be added on," he added.

Before play on Friday both sides will take part in a minute's applause for fire and emergency services workers and wear black armbands as a mark of respect for those who have died.