Atul Wassan Appointed Chairperson of Three-member DDCA CAC

Former Indian fast bowler Atul Wassan has been appointed as the chairperson of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) Cricket Advisory Committee.

Apart from Wassan, Robin Singh Jr and former India bowler Parwinder Awana are the other two members of the CAC.

In a letter signed by newly appointed DDCA president Rohan Jaitley, the association said the committee shall be responsible to "maintain the highest levels of transparency in each and every aspect" as well as make recommendations to the president of the DDCA and the BCCI about tournaments to be held in view of the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.