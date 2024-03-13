Ashwin Reclaims Pole Position in ICC Test Bowling Rankings, Bumrah Slips to 3rd

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is back at the top position in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings after finishing with a nine-wicket match haul in his 100th Test match, which happened in Dharamsala.

Ashwin returned hauls of 4-51 and 5-77 against England as India won by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test to complete a 4-1 series win, which also puts them in the top position of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship table.

Ashwin reclaimed the top spot from compatriot, fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to start his sixth stint at the top of the rankings. He first became number one in December 2015.

Player of the Match Kuldeep Yadav, who became the fastest Indian in terms of balls bowled to take 50 Test wickets, has risen 15 places to a career-best 16th position after finishing with seven wickets in the match.