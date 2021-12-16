Ashes, 2nd Test: Warner, Labuschagne Put Australia in Command on Day 1

But Warner and Labuschagne laboured hard and got past testing periods to ensure Australia were in a strong position at the end of day one. England were left to rue their missed chances off Labuschagne twice in the day.



Labuschagne, who earlier braved a testing short-ball exam from Ben Stokes in the first session, received a reprieve on 21. Stokes had him edging a pull on a bouncer but it went high to the left of keeper Jos Buttler, who jumped to catch with both hands but couldn't get hold of it.



Warner reached his 32nd Test fifty with a magnificent pull off Stokes, splitting deep square leg and deep backward square leg to perfection. Labuschagne also reached his 12th Test half-century by pushing Ollie Robinson to mid-off for three runs.



Post tea, things were going smooth for Australia till Ben Stokes struck to break the 172-run stand. Warner fell five short of century, looking to cut through the off-side but the ball went straight to the hands of Stuart Broad at the cover. It was also the second consecutive Test match where Warner was out in the 90s.



Labuschagne started to find some fluency in the company of Smith as Joe Root found some turn off his part-time off-spin. The Queenslander had luck on his side as Buttler put down his catch again on 95, denying Anderson his first wicket with the second new ball. Labuschagne attempted to punch off the backfoot but got a thick edge that was put down by Buttler.