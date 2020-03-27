Fight Not Easy: Kohli Requests All to Maintain Social Distancing

With some Indian citizens failing to abide by the lockdown rules implemented by the government, India skipper Virat Kohli has made an appeal to all to strictly follow the guidelines that have been set by not just the government, but also medical experts in our fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli said: "Hello, I am Virat Kohli. “Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country.”