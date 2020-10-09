Border Hits Out at Cricket Australia for Caving in to BCCI

"I think they're just playing mind games," Border said.

"They consider themselves the strength of world cricket, and financially that is the case so they do have a fair say in things. But if the roles were reversed, we wouldn't have much say in the itinerary, it would just be put in front of us and these are the dates that we're going to play.

"You can negotiate as much as you like but these are traditional dates that everyone knows have been in the calendar forever, so to start negotiating now… it's a tough one. I wouldn't be bowing down to it – we've got traditional dates, let's stick with them."

Border also criticised the shifting of the Brisbane Test to the back-end from the traditional slot of being the season opener.

"The Brisbane Test match has traditionally been the first game for a lot of years now," he added. "It's such a great ground, it's a pitch that we know well and play well on and it gives us a huge start to our international summer.”

"Now obviously, India don't want to play that first game in Brisbane, but that shouldn't be the case. We should just be saying 'these are the venues and these are the dates'. As far as of when games should and shouldn't be played, I don't think we should give an inch at all."

Seven West Media had on Tuesday taken Cricket Australia to arbitration over the change on losses, demanding a cut in annual fees.