It All Started From U-19 World Cup for Players Like Kohli: Ntini

Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini feels the seeds of Virat Kohli's stardom were sown at the U-19 World Cup back in 2008 when he captained the Indian team to the title.

"If you look at players like Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada, they all started playing U-19 cricket and representing their country in the U-19 World Cup, and look where they are today," Ntini wrote in a column for the ICC. A lot of the big players now started in the U-19 World Cup, and that is where you can get noticed and be seen by the world."