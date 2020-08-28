Was Expecting to Bat as India’s No.4 in 2019 World Cup: Rahane

Rahane said that he prefers to concentrate on things he can control and for now, he is focussed on doing well for his Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition. Rahane is currently in the UAE, spending the mandatory quarantine period before the teams can get together for practice ahead of the tournament which starts on September 19.

"I am hopeful I will make a comeback in white-ball cricket," he said. "If you see my record before getting dropped in ODIs, it was really good actually. People talk about strike rates and averages but before getting dropped my record in 50-over cricket was pretty good."

Rahane's last ODI appearance came on February 16, 2018 in a match against South Africa in Centurion. He had ended the series as India's fourth highest run scorer, only behind the prolific trio of Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and in his last 10 ODI innings, he recorded scores of 34 not out, 8, 8, 11, 79, 61, 53, 70, 55 and 5.

"I am really positive, I believe in myself and it is all about that I feel. Having that faith in myself and just working hard which I have been doing. I am sure that I will be back in white ball cricket," he said.