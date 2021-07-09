Ahead of India Series, SL Batting Coach Grant Flower Tests COVID-19 Positive

"Immediately upon identification, Flower was isolated from the rest of the team members (players and coaches) who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England," added the statement.

He is now undergoing due medical protocols.



A new round of PCR Tests were conducted among the remaining squad members this evening.



Sri Lanka play India in three ODIs and three T20 Internationals this month. The ODI matches between India and Sri Lanka will be played on 13, 16 and 18 July while the T20 Internationals will be played on 21, 23 and 25 July.