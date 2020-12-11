Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Test for Australia Tests: Report
Opener Rohit Sharma has cleared his fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Friday, 11 December. The opener will leave for Australia on December 14, PTI reported. The four-match Australia Test series begins in Adelaide from 17 December.
“Rohit has cleared the fitness Test and will soon be flying out to Australia,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.
There is no confirmation from the BCCI as yet.
As per the Australian government regulations, Rohit will need to spend 14 days in quarantine before he can enter the team bubble. Rohit will also not be allowed to train during his quarantine period. He will, therefore, be available for the third and fourth Tests in Sydney and Brisbane.
Rohit's fitness test took place under the supervision of NCA chief Rahul Dravid, who is entrusted with the responsibility of giving him his fitness certificate.
Rohit, who had injured his hamstring in the final weeks of IPL 2020 in UAE, had been at the NCA since 19 November and working on his rehabilitation programme.
Rohit’s last Test was the day-night match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens last year. He missed the two-Test series in New Zealand after picking up a calf injury in the limited-overs segment of that tour.
