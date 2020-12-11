Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Test for Australia Tests: Report

Opener Rohit Sharma has cleared his fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Friday, 11 December. The opener will leave for Australia on December 14, PTI reported. The four-match Australia Test series begins in Adelaide from 17 December.

“Rohit has cleared the fitness Test and will soon be flying out to Australia,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

There is no confirmation from the BCCI as yet.