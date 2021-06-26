After Warner and Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell Pulls Out of The Hundred

Australia's Glenn Maxwell has become the latest high-profile cricketer to withdraw from the inaugural season of the men's The Hundred tournament here, adding to the growing list of overseas players who have pulled out citing personal reasons and bio-bubble fatigue.



The Hundred will run from July 21 to August 21 and was expected to attract a number of stars from across the world.

Maxwell was contracted to play for London Spirit on a 100,000 pound contract. Though the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are yet to make an announcement on Maxwell's withdrawal, the head coach of the team, former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne, has confirmed it.