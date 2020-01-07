Abdul Samad: The Rising Star of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket

Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Abdul Samad is all set to make his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season. The 18-year-old cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the 2020 IPL auction in Kolkata on 19 December.

Samad is already making the right noises, courtesy his exemplary batting skills in his debut season. In the four first-class matches that he has played so far, he has scored 370 runs at an impressive average of 74.00, which includes two centuries and as many fifties.