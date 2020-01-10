Important to Continue the Good Form in India: Aaron Finch

On the challenges in India, he said executing plans against spinners and pacers will be the key and they need to stick to basics for a long period of time.

"You have got different challenges. You have got guys like (Jasprit) Bumrah who can move the ball... You have got the consistency of (Ravindra) Jadeja, (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Kuldeep (Yadav), so you can't take either of the challenges lightly,” Finch said.

"You have to be prepared with your own game plan mentally to take them on.

"At the end of the day, it's international cricket, you can't take anything lightly, you can't put more emphasis on one than the other, otherwise you can find yourself coming up pretty short,” Finch concluded.