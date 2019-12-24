I Haven’t Forgotten How to Bat: Shikhar Dhawan

Getting into the Test team will be a challenge but Dhawan says emphatically that he has never "shied away from challenges".

"My goal remains to play all three formats. I am working on that and even now when I passed the fitness test, the first 20 days I couldn't walk. Then I worked on my fitness. It was a deep cut,” he said.

"So, I always enjoy challenges as I never shy away from them. I never shy away from my failures as well. It's always a learning experience. And as they say, 'A learning man is always an earning man'," Dhawan said, seeking to lend a unique perspective of his own.

There is a general feeling that India players don't turn up enough in Ranji Trophy but Dhawan feels that it also depends on the workload.

"If you have played an international series, then you need to give him (a player) rest so that he remains fresh. When you play for India, that's the priority. We are humans and not machines, so mentally and physically you need to be fresh,” said Dhawan.