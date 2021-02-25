9 Wickets Between Ashwin, Axar and India’s Target Is 49 Runs

Indian slow bowlers on Thursday bagged all 10 wickets to spin out England for a mere 81 runs in their second innings on a dusty pitch, leaving Virat Kohli's team a 49-run target to win the third Test in Ahmedabad.

Left-armer Axar Patel picked his second successive five-wicket haul -5/32 on Thursday, after 6/38 on Day 1, for match figures of 11/70.

Off-spinners R. Ashwin bagged four and Washington Sundar one on the second day of the five-day match, which could well finish on Thursday itself.